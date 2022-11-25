Man with loaded gun in carry-on arrested at Newark airport on Thanksgiving

CDC says it's now tracking a new COVID variant known as XBB

Man allegedly held razor to woman's neck on JetBlue flight

Half of Twitter's top advertisers left since Musk takeover, report says

Dramatic video shows Coast Guard rescuing man who went overboard on cruise

Trump dined with Kanye West, white nationalist Nick Fuentes, adviser says

World Cup: U.S., England play to a scoreless draw

CBS Evening News, November 25, 2022 Walmart shooter legally bought gun hours before killing; 11-year-old boy surprised by Michigan marching band.

