NASA moves ahead with December launch for Hubble successor

At least 52 dead in Russian mine collapse, officials say

String of brazen thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom

Unemployed factory worker sues as Virginia tries to claw back benefits

At least 27 die in worst migrant disaster to date in English Channel

South Africa detects new coronavirus variant amid spike in cases

Military to help overwhelmed Michigan hospitals treat COVID patients

Ahmaud Arbery's mom says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

Nation marks second pandemic Thanksgiving; Philadelphia farmer uses seeds to connect to her roots.

CBS Evening News, November 25, 2021 Nation marks second pandemic Thanksgiving; Philadelphia farmer uses seeds to connect to her roots.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On