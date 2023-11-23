Here Comes the Sun

Older pickleball players should be wary of the injury risks, experts say

Residents can return home after derailed train spills chemicals

Violence erupts in Dublin after knife attack wounded 3 children

Ex-Obama official charged with hate crime in alleged harassment of halal cart worker

NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies sexual assault accusation from former colleague

Jimmy Carter's last moments with Rosalynn Carter, his wife of 77 years

Biden tells Americans "we have to bring the nation together"

Israel-Hamas war rages with cease-fire delayed, families left to hope

Middle East war heightens security concerns in U.S.; How intergenerational friendships can prove enriching

11/23: CBS Evening News Middle East war heightens security concerns in U.S.; How intergenerational friendships can prove enriching

