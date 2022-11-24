Watch CBS News

11/23: CBS News Prime Time

Omar Villafranca reports on the deadly mass shooting in a Virginia Walmart, a new law in New York which waives the normal deadlines for sexual abuse victims to file lawsuits, and a preview of three Thanksgiving Day NFL matchups.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.