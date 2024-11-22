Watch CBS News

11/22: CBS Mornings Plus

“CBS Mornings Plus” is in Kansas City for the NWSL Championship in Kansas City. NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and KC Current captain Lo LaBonta join to talk about the big game.
