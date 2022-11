Orange socks connect 2 cold case murders committed on same day in 1982

Some of the murdered Idaho students were stabbed in their beds, coroner says

Fans use shovels, snowblowers to ensure Bills players can get to game

FIFA chief delivers bizarre tirade on eve of World Cup

Girl killed after being hit by truck pulling float during holiday parade

3 dead as dangerous lake-effect storm paralyzes upstate New York

Young girl hit, killed by truck during Raleigh holiday parade; Biden’s granddaughter holds wedding at White House

CBS Weekend News, November 19, 2022 Young girl hit, killed by truck during Raleigh holiday parade; Biden’s granddaughter holds wedding at White House

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On