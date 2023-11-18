Here Comes the Sun

Questions raised after Georgia cop says his wife fatally shot herself

Authorities seek person of interest in fire that shuttered L.A. freeway

Taylor Swift fan dies at Rio concert amid complaints about excessive heat

Suspect identified in fatal N.H. hospital shooting; rifle found in truck outside

F1 fans file class-action suit over being forced to exit Las Vegas Grand Prix

Hundreds leave Al-Shifa hospital as Israeli forces take control of facility

11/18: CBS Weekend News Hundreds of Palestinians flee Al-Shifa hospital; Hundreds of piglets corralled after livestock truck overturns in Ohio

