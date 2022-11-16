CBS Evening News, November 16, 2022

NATO: "No indication" Russia attacked Poland after blast near Ukraine

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen among those sued after FTX collapse

Oath Keeper says she didn't plan to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6

UVA shooting suspect shot one victim while he was sleeping, prosecutor says

Senate advances bill to protect same-sex marriage in bipartisan vote

Pence thinks there will be "better choices" than Trump in 2024

Republicans win majority of seats in U.S. House, CBS News projects

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On