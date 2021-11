SpaceX launches 53 more Starlink satellites for internet constellation

Medicare's "Part B" premium will jump by $21.60 a month next year

Three snow leopards die of COVID-19 at Nebraska zoo

This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City

Ben Roethlisberger placed on COVID list, will miss Sunday's game

Kaiser health care worker strike averted as tentative deal is reached

COVID booster shots allowed for all adults in California, Colorado, New Mexico

COP26 in Glasgow concludes with tentative agreement to curb emissions; Butterball turkey shortage could leave Thanksgiving a dish short

