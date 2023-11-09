Watch CBS News

11/9: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on suspicious fentanyl-laced letters sent to election offices, Israel agreeing to daily four-hour pauses in Gaza fighting, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with her Chinese counterpart.
