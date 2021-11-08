The Trials Of Critical Race Theory

Alec Baldwin calls for police officers to be on sets with guns

Raiders release Damon Arnette over video of him threatening someone with gun

U.S. waives immigration application fees for Afghan evacuees

COVID-19 is biggest cop killer, yet many cops resist vaccines

Travis Scott says he'll cover funeral expenses for Astroworld victims

Survivor shot by Kyle Rittenhouse thought he "was going to die"

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

Andrew Yang on how the two-party system fuels extremism

Military is failing to comply with federal law in sexual assault cases, report says

FBI assisting criminal probe into Astroworld crowd surge; Veterans participate in nine-state relay.

CBS Evening News, November 8, 2021 FBI assisting criminal probe into Astroworld crowd surge; Veterans participate in nine-state relay.

