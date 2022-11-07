CBS Evening News, November 7, 2022

Kathy Griffin suspended from Twitter after impersonating Elon Musk

2 officers charged after train hit patrol car with handcuffed woman inside

John Lennon's killer tells parole board there was "evil in my heart"

Florida's east coast under hurricane watch as subtropical storm Nicole approaches

Nancy Pelosi opens up about attack on her husband in emotional interview

What's at stake in midterms? 4 women talk abortion, economy, 2020 vote

Candidates make closing arguments before election; A sneak peek of CBS News' election night coverage

