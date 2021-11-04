Election Day 2021
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
The Trials Of Critical Race Theory
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Justice Department sues Texas over new voting law
NBA investigating allegations against Suns owner Robert Sarver
Biden vaccine mandate: What workers and employers should know
House set to vote Friday on revised social spending plan and infrastructure
NYC mayor-elect Adams: I'll take first three paychecks in bitcoin
Climate change forces Native American tribes to relocate
New Jersey state Senate president loses in upset to truck driver
California town wants federal help with lingering stench
CBSN Originals explores debate over how race should be taught in schools
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, November 4, 2021
Biden sets deadline for employer vaccine rule; Mother of famed climber summits El Capitan at 70
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On