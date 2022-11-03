CBS Evening News, November 3, 2022

FBI warns of "broad threat" to synagogues in New Jersey

U.S. Embassy officials meet with Brittney Griner in Russia

Oprah endorses Fetterman over Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Judge warns of rising lawlessness in Jan. 6 sentencing hearing

Lisa Murkowski believes there is a path to codifying abortion protections

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

Judge agrees to appoint monitor for Trump Organization assets

Climate change measures on the line in the 2022 midterms

Paul Pelosi out of the hospital after assault

John Fetterman defends record on crime; U.S. diplomats granted access to Brittney Griner

