10/6: Nurse in Spain confirmed with Ebola; The National Guard's mission to save high school dropouts

In what is the first reported incident of Ebola transmission in Europe, a Spanish nurse who treated a missionary for the disease at a Madrid hospital tested positive, Spain's health minister said Monday; and, the mission of the National Guard icludes responding to emergencies and saving lives. But it has another mission most folks don't know about -- to turn around the lives of high school dropouts.
