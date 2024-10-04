Watch CBS News

10/4: CBS News Weekender

Lana Zak reports on the better-than-expected September jobs report, the latest with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail, and what new research says about the impact of traveling on the aging process.
