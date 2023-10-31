Watch CBS News

10/31: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on an airstrike on a refugee camp in Gaza, new research detailing how many mass shooters have military backgrounds, and what to expect from a planned meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
