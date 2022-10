Powerball jackpot raised to $825 million for Saturday night's drawing

Dog found with human head in its mouth — with cartel message nearby

Nets owner "disappointed" after Kyrie Irving promotes antisemitic film on Twitter

Man imprisoned for 38 years freed after DNA evidence points to different person

Oldest Guantanamo Bay prisoner transferred to Pakistan after 17 years

More signs indicate Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be unraveling

"Not a random act": Details emerge in attack on Paul Pelosi

At least 120 dead, 100 injured after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul

Assailant at House Speaker's home reportedly yelled "Where is Nancy?"; Saturday's prize now second-largest in Powerball history.

10/29: CBS Saturday Morning Assailant at House Speaker's home reportedly yelled "Where is Nancy?"; Saturday's prize now second-largest in Powerball history.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On