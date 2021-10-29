Free CBS News App
The New Pro-Gun Generation
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids as young as 5
Virginia malls and shopping centers increase security amid ISIS threat
"Dads on Duty" has big ambitions after "CBS Evening News" story goes viral
Minneapolis set to vote on the future of its police department
New York Attorney General Letitia James announces run for governor
COVID vaccine offers more protection than natural immunity, study finds
"We have a solid case": Sheriff discusses criminal complaint against Cuomo
"Rust" armorer "has no idea" where live rounds came from, lawyers say
Chicago man awarded more than $25 million for wrongful conviction
CBS Evening News, October 29, 2021
ISIS terror warning issued for Virginia malls; "Dads on Duty" hopes to go national.
