Download The CBS News App
Election Updates
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Sign Up For Newsletters
Las Vegas Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
Election 2020
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
"If Florida goes blue, it's over": Trump and Biden campaign in Florida
Former DNI director: Russia is the New England Patriots of messing with elections
Officer sues Breonna Taylor's boyfriend over emotional distress
MN absentee ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on Election Day might not be counted
Walmart pulls guns from stores, citing risk of "civil unrest"
Big Tech, recovered from pandemic, reports record earnings
Zeta leaves 6 dead and nearly 2 million without power
Four D.C. cops on leave after Black moped driver's fatal crash
What's holding up your stimulus check? Here are the barriers
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
CBS News/BET poll: Black voters motivated, but concerned about votes counting
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, October 29, 2020
Hurricane Zeta slams into Gulf Coast, killing at least 6; Former DNI Director Dan Coats says Russia is “the New England Patriots of messing with elections”
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue