U.S. to send $275 million more in aid to Ukraine

Powerball jackpot raised to $825 million for Saturday night's drawing

6 injured in "targeted shooting" outside Pittsburgh church during funeral

Jerry Lee Lewis, "Great Balls of Fire" singer, has died at 87

Musk is taking control of Twitter "at worst possible time"

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Report: Suspect in custody in 2017 murders of 2 girls in Delphi, Indiana

Government warns of "heightened threat" to 2022 elections

Suspect shouted "Where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi, source says

Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked with a hammer at home; First King Charles coins go into production.

CBS Evening News, October 28, 2022 Nancy Pelosi's husband attacked with a hammer at home; First King Charles coins go into production.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On