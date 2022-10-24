House Democrats' campaign arm to air ads to help their own chairman

Trump could be called to testify as his company goes on trial

Clarence Thomas temporarily shields Graham from testifying in Georgia probe

Father charged with murder of girl who disappeared in 2019

6 found dead after Wisconsin apartment fire suffered gunshot wounds, police say

Trump confidant Barrack says presidency was "disastrous" for his business

Comedian Leslie Jordan, known for "Will & Grace," dies at 67

U.S. charges Chinese nationals with schemes to steal info, punish critics

2 killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

At least 2 killed in St. Louis school shooting; Unilever issues dry shampoo recall over cancer risk

CBS Evening News, October 24, 2022 At least 2 killed in St. Louis school shooting; Unilever issues dry shampoo recall over cancer risk

