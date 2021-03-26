Live

Watch CBSN Live

10/23: New York Physician tested for Ebola; Writers find their train of thought on Amtrak

A New York City physician who recently returned from treating Ebola patients in West Africa became ill and is being tested for the virus; and, Bill Willingham boarded the Empire Builder last week in Seattle as the first member of Amtrak's residency program for writers. During his trip, Bill Willingham worked on a screen play, a novel, a comic book script, and, a short story in addition to blogging the whole way.
