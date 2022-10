U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amid rumors he will run for leader

Hurricane Roslyn grows into Category 4 as it heads for Mexico's coast

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms

Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1 billion Sandy Hook verdict

Russia unleashes barrage of missiles in Ukraine in "massive" attack

Jan. 6 committee formally issues subpoena to Trump; The Dish: Chef Justin Cucci on his elclectic restaurants and global meals.

