CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Appeals court temporarily pauses student loan forgiveness plan
Trump subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee
North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine for nearly a year returns home
Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Texas state trooper fired for his response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Hurricane Roslyn churns off Mexico's Pacific coast
Former Air Force recruit who pepper sprayed officers on Jan. 6 pleads guilty
Michigan family missing after father exhibited "signs of paranoia," police say
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, October 21, 2022
Trump subpoenaed in Capitol riot investigation; Mama McDonalds helps teen get into college
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On