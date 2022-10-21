Michigan family missing after father exhibited "signs of paranoia," police say

Former Air Force recruit who pepper sprayed officers on Jan. 6 pleads guilty

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Texas state trooper fired for his response to Uvalde shooting

Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison for defying Jan. 6 committee subpoena

North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine for nearly a year returns home

Trump subpoenaed in Capitol riot investigation; Mama McDonalds helps teen get into college

CBS Evening News, October 21, 2022

