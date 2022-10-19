CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump, lawyers pushed claims of voter fraud they knew were false, judge says
Group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student debt relief plan
Guns recovered from vehicle near Capitol; 1 arrested
Trump deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
Iranian-supplied kamikaze drones usher in new era of warfare in Ukraine
COVID-19 is still a global health emergency, WHO says
Biden and National Archives sued over JFK assassination records
Customs and Border Protection officer shot and killed at gun range
Fetterman releases updated letter from his doctor
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
10/19: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in parts of occupied Ukraine, the economic upheaval facing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, and a new migrant tent shelter opening in New York City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On