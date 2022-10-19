Watch CBS News

10/19: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson reports on Russian President Vladimir Putin's declaration of martial law in parts of occupied Ukraine, the economic upheaval facing U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, and a new migrant tent shelter opening in New York City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.