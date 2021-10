CBS Weekend News, October 16, 2021 Supply chain disruptions in the U.S. are fueling record-high prices for everyday items. As prices soar and shelves empty, experts warn that low-income Americans and small businesses will be left most vulnerable. Lilia Luciano reports; Volunteers of TOUCH Outreach in Minneapolis take to the streets nightly to stop violence in the city before it starts. Jennifer Mayerle shares their story.