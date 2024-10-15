Watch CBS News

10/15: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the presidential campaigns' differing strategies just three weeks out from Election Day, a new ultimatum from the U.S. regarding military aid to Israel, and what's behind the human trend of climate migration.
