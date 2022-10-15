CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Suspect arrested in California serial killing investigation
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded, officials say
Some real estate markets cooling as mortgage rates hit 20-year high
Ukrainian ballet company remains stranded abroad due to war
Fire and gunfire reported at prison in Iran's capital
Biden calls British PM Liz Truss' tax cut plan a "mistake"
NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo receiving treatment for brain tumor
4 bodies found in Oklahoma river amid search for missing men
What really happened the night Marianne Shockley died?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Weekend News, October 15, 2022
Biden wraps up West Coast campaign ahead of midterms; Teen takes plunge in fight against cancer
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On