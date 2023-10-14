Here Comes the Sun

"Premium for presidential property" was floated to inflate Trump's worth

Israeli couple killed protecting their twin babies "were heroes," family says

Jim Jordan wins House GOP's nomination for speaker, but divisions remain

Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated after a threat

Blinken calls for civilian protection as Israel prepares expected assault

Jewish people grieve and pray in first Shabbat services since attack

Israeli military "preparing to expand" attacks on Gaza Strip

10/14: CBS Saturday Morning Palestinians scramble for safety; Spouses push Korean food to new heights with NYC restaurants

