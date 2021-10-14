Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
Deepfakes & The Fog Of Truth
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Bill Clinton hospitalized with infection but is "on the mend"
Federal appeals court sides with Texas in battle over abortion law
FDA advisers vote to endorse Moderna booster shots
Robert Gates says watching the Afghanistan withdrawal sickened him
Self-driving cars keep turning down a dead-end street in San Francisco
Trump ordered to testify by video deposition in New York case next week
Truck driver shortage worsens supply chain backlog
Biden signs temporary debt ceiling extension bill
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for killing best friend
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, October 14, 2021
FDA panel recommends Moderna booster shots; Meet the American queen of Mexico’s rodeo
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On