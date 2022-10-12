Watch CBS News

10/12: CBS News Prime Time

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families; John Kirby on the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and how the U.S. could handle Saudi Arabia's shifting alliances.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.