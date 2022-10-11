Former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot arrested

Biden administration proposes rule that could upend "gig" work

Angela Lansbury, "Murder, She Wrote" star, dies at 96

How to watch Thursday's House Jan. 6 committee public hearing

Pharma company linked to Brett Favre made pitch for welfare funds

DOJ urges Supreme Court to decline Trump request over Mar-a-Lago documents

What are tactical nuclear weapons and how might Putin use them?

Archives appears to refute Trump comments about White House records

Russia escalates strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas; Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

CBS Evening News, October 11, 2022 Russia escalates strikes on Ukrainian civilian areas; Actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On