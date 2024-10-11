Watch CBS News

10/11: CBS News Weekender

Lana Zak reports on rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, what to do with expired COVID-19 tests as health experts warn of a possible surge, and what you need to know about mammograms this Breast Cancer Awareness month.
