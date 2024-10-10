Watch CBS News

10/10: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Jericka Duncan reports on the rescue and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Milton, what new consumer price index data means for your wallet, and what voters in the key battleground state of Arizona are saying ahead of the election.
