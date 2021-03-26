10/10: Texas Ebola patient sent home despite 103-degree fever; Young woman loves hanging out with retirees Thomas Eric Duncan's medical records show that when he first visited Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, he had a fever of 103 degrees and severe stomach pains. Duncan also informed hospital staff that he had recently been to West Africa. But he was sent home nonetheless; and, as part of CBS News' "On The Road" series, Steve Hartman meets a young woman who loves hanging out with retirees. "They're all my grandparents," said Marissa Plank, who lives in a Cleveland retirement community.