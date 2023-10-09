10/9: CBS Evening News

Here Comes the Sun

USPS wants 5th rate hike since 2021. Critics call it "unprecedented."

Death of Atlanta deacon who was shocked during arrest ruled a homicide

Dead skydiver found on front lawn of Florida home: "Worst I've seen"

House Republicans still unclear on how quickly they can elect new speaker

DOJ accuses Trump lawyers of making distorted claims to try to delay docs trial

Death toll tops 1,500 as war rages after Hamas' attack on Israel

Video shows woman being taken by Hamas at festival in Israel

Live Updates: Israel orders siege on Gaza as death toll rises

Israel strikes Gaza following surprise attack by Hamas; Russian module on International Space Station springs coolant leak

