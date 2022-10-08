CBS News App
Blast damages Crimea bridge, key supply route in Russia's war in Ukraine
North Korea launches missile toward sea after U.S.-South Korea drills
Europe's biggest nuclear power plant loses external power source
Arizona abortions allowed to restart after appeals court ruling
Columbia agrees to $165M settlement with 147 patients of OB-GYN
NYC declares emergency over migrant arrivals, citing strained shelters
Death toll rises to 10 in blast at gas station in Ireland
New COVID boosters off to slower start than previous flu shot campaigns
Convicted "fake heiress" Anna Sorokin released from immigration custody
10/8: CBS Saturday Morning
Biden warns of nuclear “Armageddon” threat; Washington D.C.’s historic Lincoln Theater marks 100 years.
