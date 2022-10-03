CBS Evening News, October 3, 2022

DOJ: Oath Keepers fought peaceful transfer of power "by any means necessary"

Police in California search for suspect behind "serial killings" of 5 men

North Korea fired ballistic missile that flew over Japan, Tokyo says

Abuse in women's pro soccer league was systemic, report says

National Archives warned Trump attorneys in 2021 about missing White House documents

Rex Tillerson, on witness stand, gives rare insight into his time as Secretary of State

Ukraine claws back more territory in areas Russia is trying to absorb

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to at least 103

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On