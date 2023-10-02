10/2: CBS Evening News

Here Comes the Sun

Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion after no winners Monday

Emergency alert test will sound Oct. 4 on all U.S. cellphones

North Dakota state senator, wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash

Dept. of Defense Deputy Chief charged with running dogfighting ring

Did McCarthy make a secret deal with Biden on Ukraine?

Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked in Washington, D.C., chief of staff says

Sam Bankman-Fried set to face trial after crash of crypto exchange FTX

Matt Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy as House speaker

Trump's civil fraud trial begins in New York as both sides lay out case

Trump fraud trial underway in New York; Remembering CBS News' Mark Ludlow and John Yacobian

