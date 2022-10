Trump scheduled to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

Stocks sink to new low for 2022 as recession fears mount

Army officers appear on state TV in Burkina Faso to declare new coup

Justice Department to seek prison time for Texas family of 5 in Jan. 6 case

Biden says Nord Stream pipeline damage was "a deliberate act of sabotage"

New York attorney general wants Trump Organization to go on trial next year

Putin announces annexations of 4 Ukraine regions despite global outcry

Ian brings flooding, damage to South Carolina; death toll rises in Florida

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina; 91-year-old superfan hasn't missed a high school game in decades

CBS Evening News, September 30, 2022 Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina; 91-year-old superfan hasn't missed a high school game in decades

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On