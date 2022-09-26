3-year-old dies after aunt allegedly pushed him into Lake Michigan

British pound slides to all-time low against the dollar

Puerto Rico calls on U.S. to allow ship carrying vital diesel fuel to dock

NASA probe crashes into asteroid in planetary defense test

Rioter allegedly called by White House on Jan. 6 identified as New York man

Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week

Hurricane Ian strengthens as Florida begins evacuations; Meet the Latino artist who drew Apple's iconic logo

CBS Evening News, September 26, 2022 Hurricane Ian strengthens as Florida begins evacuations; Meet the Latino artist who drew Apple's iconic logo

