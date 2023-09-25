Watch CBS News

9/25: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the tentative WGA deal to end the months-long strike, defiance from Senator Bob Menendez over calls to resign, and what Jeff Probst reveals about the new season of "Survivor."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.