Riding student shot by her Olympian trainer; His lawyers gamble on insanity defense

Yeshiva University suspends clubs in wake of Supreme Court's LGBTQ ruling

European Union calls for war crimes tribunal over mass graves in Ukraine

At least 3 killed when 2 planes collide over Colorado

Queen Elizabeth II's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Fiona approaches

CBS Weekend News, September 17, 2022 Republican governors continue sending migrants to Democratic states; Napa County wineries research new technology to fight climate change

