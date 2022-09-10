CBS Weekend News, September 10, 2022

50 wheels of contraband cheese seized at U.S. border

8 firefighters hurt when 2 fire trucks collide in New Jersey

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st U.S. Open title, 3rd Slam

Several Trump associates subpoenaed in Justice Department's Jan. 6 probe

William and Kate, Harry and Meghan greet mourners at Windsor

King Charles III formally declared Britain's new monarch; Queen Elizabeth II remembered for sense of humor

