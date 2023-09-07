9/7: CBS Evening News

Here Comes the Sun

Removal of Rio Grande floating barriers paused by appeals court

Reward offered for information on murder suspect who escaped D.C. hospital

CBP reveals secret "ground zero" in its fight against fentanyl

Peter Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress for defying subpoena

Fulton County D.A. accuses Jim Jordan of "illegal intrusion" in Trump case

U.S. Open women's semifinal delayed by environmental protest

"That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life for rape

Who will pay the high legal bills for Trump's Georgia co-defendants?

Cities across the U.S. broil under triple-digit heat; YouTuber Ruby Franke charged with felony child abuse

