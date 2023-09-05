Watch CBS News

9/5: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the longest sentence yet related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Senate's return from recess with a government shutdown looming, and how child care closures could have larger consequences for the economy.
