Hung jury in woman's 2nd trial in murder of ex-husband and his fiancée

Legal team representing Trump in documents probe hires new lawyer

NASA preps Artemis moon rocket for second launch try Saturday

Former NYPD officer receives longest sentence of any Jan. 6 defendant to date

Biden delivers speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation"

Judge orders release of detailed list of property seized in Trump FBI search

Mississippi water crisis extends into fourth day; Sarah Palin loses Alaska House special election to Democrat Mary Peltola

