Hurricane Ida
Afghanistan Turmoil
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Pentagon announces last U.S. troops have left Afghanistan
Ida causes widespread damage along Louisiana coast
This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan
Uncertainty lingers for Americans trying to leave Afghanistan now
Bank says up to 3.5 million households risk eviction
Caldor Fire triggers evacuation warnings near Lake Tahoe
More flooding in the forecast as Ida moves inland
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to January 6 riot charge
Restaurant pulls ad with Black man after death threats from far-right group
Afghanistan Turmoil
This is the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Latest CBS News Coverage
Biden honors troops killed in Afghanistan
What we know about the 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack
Some Afghan refugee children are arriving in the U.S. unaccompanied
What is ISIS-K, the group claiming responsibility for the Kabul attack?
Biden vows retribution after Kabul attacks
Norah O'Donnell on the sacrifice of U.S. service members
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, August 30, 2021
U.S. completes withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan; Caldor Fire forces thousands to evacuate in California.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On