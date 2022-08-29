1 dead after group of dehydrated hikers got lost in Arizona park

Woman who accused Matt Araiza of rape speaks out

Official says "monster monsoon" may leave a third of Pakistan underwater

Serena Williams wins first-round match at U.S. Open

Employee who attempted to disarm gunman among victims of Safeway shooting

"Limited set" of potentially privileged info found in Trump search, DOJ says

Secret Service official central to Jan. 6 testimony on Trump's actions retires

Potential privileged material seized at Mar-a-Lago: DOJ; Nursing home uses robot to help patients with dementia

CBS Evening News, August 29, 2022 Potential privileged material seized at Mar-a-Lago: DOJ; Nursing home uses robot to help patients with dementia

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On